Evidence Suggesting Vaping Causes Oral Ailments Highlights Need for Frequent Checkups among All Types of Smokers, says Premier Care Dental Group

LOS ANGELES, Oot. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A September 18article on FOX KTVU details a 2018 study that found that vaping likely increases an individual's chances of developing oral cancers, periodontal disease, and tooth decay among other possible consequences. The article notes, however, that vaping has begun to overtake smoking in popularity, especially among younger Americans. Pasadena-based dental clinic Premier Care Dental Group says that patients who vape should consider limiting their e-cigarette use as poor dental hygiene and health can have ripple effects throughout one's body.

Premier Care Dental Group notes that tooth decay, whether it is brought on by vaping, sugary drinks, or even natural causes, can be a very serious threat to one's wellbeing. Aside from being painful, the clinic continues, tooth decay can obviously lead to loss of function in the affected area as well as serve as a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. This can lead to infection, tooth loss, severe swelling, and many other negative consequences, the clinic adds. Continuing, the dental office notes that poor oral health has been associated with life-threatening concerns such as heart disease. There are also links suggesting that poor dental hygiene and health can lead to or increase one's chances of developing Alzheimer's disease, erectile dysfunction, and other harmful or debilitating conditions.

The dental group notes that all is not lost if a patient develops some form of tooth decay. If caught early enough tooth decay is usually treatable, the clinic adds. Patients that visit their dentist at the first sign of pain or discomfort are far more likely to keep serious concerns from arising. The clinic reminds patients that they should visit their dentist at least once a year for an oral checkup as routine exams can spot developing ailments and regular cleanings can help preserve a healthy and bright smile well into a patient's life, the clinic adds.

Premier Care Dental Group says that limiting the consumption of sugary and acidic foods, as well as nicotine and tobacco products, can also be beneficial for one's dental health. Sugars and acids can demineralize a tooth's enamel, making one's teeth susceptible to staining and plaque buildup. The clinic notes that over time, plaque buildup can lead to varying degrees of gum disease and tooth decay if unchecked. Of course, a quick visit to the dentist can easily determine a patient's options for treatment and improving their oral health, the clinic adds. Continuing, the clinic says that by smoking, both traditional and electronic products, patients are further risking their oral health and that these activities should be limited as much as possible to prevent irreversible damage.

