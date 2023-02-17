Evli Bank Plc's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2022 published

EVLI PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON FEBRUARY 17, 2023, AT 3:30 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc has published its Annual Report 2022 in English and Finnish. The Annual Report includes Evli’s highlights for 2022, the company's Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report and Auditor's report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2022. The Annual Report also contains the Corporate Responsibility Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, and the Remuneration Report for 2022.

The Annual Report has been published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. ESEF reporting has not been verified by auditors.

Evli has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Corporate Responsibility Report and Remuneration Report for 2022 also as independent documents.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a XHTML file as well as a PDF file. The Corporate Responsibility Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are also attached to this release. The reports are also available on the corporate website www.evli.com/investors.

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been prepared on a consolidated and carve-out basis to present the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of Evli Group. Evli Plc was created as a result of a partial demerger on April 2, 2022 and the Evli Group has therefore not formed a separate legal group with consolidated financial statements before April 2, 2022. As a result, the financial statements are presented on a carve-out basis until April 1, 2022. This has been highlighted in the audit report. The auditor's opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.





EVLI PLC





Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 16.0 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland

**SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022





