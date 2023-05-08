Evli Plc: Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON MAY 8, 2023, AT 1:10 PM (EET/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has in its meeting on April 25, 2023 approved request of shareholders to convert 18,000 Series A shares of Evli Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,467,148 and the amount of Series B shares totals 11,808,154. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 26,275,302. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 301,151,114.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on May 8, 2023. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on May 9, 2023.





Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the best fund house and the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 16.7 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2023). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* Morningstar Awards 2023 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.

** SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022.





