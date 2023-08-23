|
23.08.2023 10:00:00
Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions – Ingman Group Oy Ab
EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS August 23, 2023 AT 11:00 AM (EET/EEST)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Robert Ingman
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Evli Plc
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36933/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-22
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details (1):
Volume: 10000 Unit price: 18.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 18.3 EUR
EVLI PLC
Additional information:
Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com
Evli in brief
We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.
We are the best fund house in the Nordics1 and the leading asset manager in Finland2 offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment3.
Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 16.8 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2023). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
1 Lipper Fund Awards 2023.
2 Morningstar Awards 2023 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.
3 SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2023.
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuen sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.