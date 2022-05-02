EVO Payments’ PayFabric Application Certified By Acumatica

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that PayFabric has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, was recently recognized by customers for its positive relationships and usability, leading to 10 No. 1 rankings in G2 Business Software and Services 2022 reports.

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognize EVO’s payment integration as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ evolving business demands.”

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, EVO has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer our PayFabric gateway and acquiring services to existing Acumatica users, which will help them simplify and improve their accounts receivable process,” stated Brendan F. Tansill, EVO’s President, the Americas. "Further, our certified Acumatica integration will allow reseller partners to offer new merchants a single bundled solution including Acumatica’s ERP solution and EVO’s payments and receivables automation services.”

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves. For more information on PayFabric’s payment gateway and acquiring solutions, visit https://www.payfabric.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005170/en/