EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

EVO’s executive management team will host a conference call and online webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5460 (U.S. and Canada) or (646) 960-0831 (international) and referring to conference ID number 7602681. A live webcast of the conference call and associated presentation materials will be available on the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.evopayments.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website following the call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

