|
16.09.2022 12:11:55
Evofem Obtains Forbearance From Debtholders For Existing Matters
(RTTNews) - Evofem Biosciences, Inc. announced the successful restructuring of its debt, providing forbearance from debtholders related to all existing events of default. All holders of junior unsecured debt obligations have exchanged these obligations into rights to acquire the company's common stock. Also, the remaining unsecured creditor, Adjuvant Capital, exchanged 10% of its unsecured debt obligations into rights to acquire Evofem's common stock.
"This debt restructuring removes the overhang created by the Nasdaq delisting last month while securing ongoing forbearance from current defaults," said Saundra Pelletier, Evofem's CEO.
The company noted that the healthcare investor that provided $25 million to Evofem under the April 2020 Securities Purchase and Security Agreement agreed to accept future interest payments as payment-in-kind instead of cash.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evofem Biosciences Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Evofem Biosciences Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.