17.07.2023 13:38:41
Evogene's Lavie Bio Inks Licensing Agreement For Bio-Fungicides With Corteva Agriscience
(RTTNews) - Lavie Bio Ltd., a subsidiary of ag-biologicals company Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) announced on Monday a licensing agreement with ag innovation company Corteva Inc. (CTVA), that grants Corteva exclusive rights to further develop and commercialize the lead bio-fungicide product candidates targeting fruit rots and powdery mildew, which were discovered and developed by Lavie Bio.
The agreement comes after two years of independent field validation conducted by both companies.
The agreement is part of Lavie Bio's strategy to cooperate with the world's leading companies to allow the products it develops to reach farmers worldwide and Corteva, with its proven agbiological capabilities, can leverage Lavie Bio's product candidates toward commercial success.
This collaboration demonstrates both companies' commitment to providing farmers with environmentally friendly, sustainable tools with proven effectiveness.
