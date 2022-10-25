Evolon Announces Appointment of Cynthia Keith to Board of Directors

Seasoned executive in technology, software, media, and telecom sector brings considerable experience with entrepreneurial growth companies to Evolon Board.

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced the appointment of Cynthia ("Cindi") Keith to the Evolon Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2022. Following the appointment of Ms. Keith, the Board will comprise four directors.

Ms. Keith currently serves on the Board of Directors of two publicly traded companies, City Bank of Texas, a financial services company, and PCTEL, a communications equipment company. Prior to this, Ms. Keith spent over 25 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (PwC), the world's largest multinational professional services firm. In her tenure at PwC, Ms. Keith served in numerous leadership roles and was elevated to the position of Partner in 2002. As a respected audit partner with extensive experience in governance, audit, IPO, merger, acquisition, and divestitures, Ms. Keith is renowned for helping management teams meet their strategic growth targets, including working through IPO and other strategic growth opportunities.

Ms. Keith is also extremely active in the non-profit community, having served at one time on the Board of the Entrepreneurs for North Texas (EFNT), the University of Texas at Dallas Jindal School of Management Advisory Council, the Greater Dallas Chamber Technology Business Council, and the Metroplex Technology Business Council Board of Directors.

Ms. Keith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and holds a certification from the UCLA Board of Directors Education Program.

"We're honored to welcome someone with Cindi's solid business acumen to the Evolon board," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon President and CEO. "Her considerable skill managing direct P&L, as well as her strategic, operational, and financial leadership expertise, will greatly benefit the company as we move to enhance our existing product portfolio and introduce innovative new offerings going forward. Cindi's chief strength stems from her ability to guide companies through challenging and competitive market ecosystems, so we are especially grateful to have her join us."

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

Evolon is a registered trademark of Evolon Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolon-announces-appointment-of-cynthia-keith-to-board-of-directors-301655843.html

SOURCE Evolon Technology, Inc.