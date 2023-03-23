Evolon Announces Launch of Evolon Insites™

Leader in perimeter security solutions introduces innovative cloud-based AI platform.

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced the market launch of Evolon Insites™, an innovative cloud platform that leverages computer vision, AI, and video analytics to quickly and accurately detect, classify, and verify potential threats. Evolon Insites debuts this coming week at ISC West 2023, the security industry's most comprehensive and converged trade show occurring from March 28-31, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Providing real-time threat detection, insightful forensic searches, and long-term video archiving, Evolon Insites is delivered by securely connecting customer-premise video systems to powerful cloud-based analytics and video storage. Because it leverages a pure SaaS model, organizations can quickly scale and apply the service to cameras without the need for expensive AI servers, GPUs, and storage systems. Insites is designed to work in the most demanding outdoor environments, delivering alerts to security operation centers or central stations.

"We're proud to offer Evolon Insites as a service that is natively integrated with our VMS partners to offer best-in-class perimeter security for challenging outdoor environments such as airports, electric utility facilities, government installations, and other critical infrastructure. Insites is a higher performing and lower-cost alternative to expensive premise hardware-based analytics or buried sensors that require trenching," said Tom Galvin, Evolon's President and CEO.

For information on pricing and availability, contact an Evolon representative at: sales@evolontech.com.

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

