Evolus Shares Slip 4% After Announcement Of Preliminary 2025 Results And 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) shares fell 3.66 percent on Friday, down $0.21 to $5.53, after the company released preliminary unaudited results for 2025 and provided guidance for 2026 and beyond.

The stock was trading at $5.51, compared with a previous close of $5.74. Shares opened at $5.64 and moved between $5.14 and $5.81 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume totaled about 1.88 million shares, above the average volume of roughly 1.26 million shares. Evolus has traded within a 52-week range of $5.14 to $17.12.

Evolus has shared its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2025, estimating total net revenues to fall between $88.6 million and $90.6 million. They also confirmed that adjusted operating income is looking good, projected between $5 million and $7 million for that quarter. For the entire year of 2025, they're forecasting total net revenues at around $295.5 million to $297.5 million, which would be an 11 to 12 percent increase from 2024.

Looking ahead, Evolus forecast 2026 total net revenues of $327 million to $337 million, a growth of 11 percent to 13 percent, and said it expects to achieve sustainable annual profitability beginning in 2026.