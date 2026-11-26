(RTTNews) - Australia's Evolution Mining Ltd. (EVN.AX, EVMNY, CAHPF) on Thursday, at its 2026 Annual General Meeting, announced that it is conscious of the challenges facing the industry, though fiscal 2026 was a record year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company reported gold production of gold 154koz, and copper production of 18kt, with all-in sustaining cost of $1,653/oz.

Further, the firm that was started in 2011 maintained fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting gold production of 660,000oz to 730,000oz and copper production 63,000t to 70,000t. The company said Copper results are driven by both supply and demand.

Regarding the challenges ahead, the company said inflation continues to place pressure on labour, energy and operating costs. Australia's resources sector is also dealing with rising costs, declining productivity growth and increasingly complex regulatory processes.

Evolution Mining's Chair, Jake Klein said, "These challenges are real and cannot be ignored. Our focus remains on the things we can control - operating our assets well, improving productivity, maintaining cost discipline and making good decisions about where we invest. We also know that technology will increasingly help us improve the way we operate. Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies have the potential to improve safety, productivity and decision-making."

In addition, the firm said Tommy McKeith is retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting after 12 years as a Non-Executive Director.

Jason Attew has decided to retire from the Board at the end of February next year after seven years on the Board.

The firm recently appointed John Prendiville as Deputy Chair.

In Australia, the shares closed Thursday's trading at A$11.30, up 6.40 percent.