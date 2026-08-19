Evolution Mining FY26 Profit Climbs On Prices, Lifts Dividend; Issues Cautious FY27 Production View

(RTTNews) - Australia's Evolution Mining Ltd. (EVN.AX, EVMNY, CAHPF) reported Wednesday higher profit in fiscal 2026, as reveneus were benefited by increased prices, despite weak production. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and issued cautious production outlook for fiscal 2027.

In Australia, the shares were trading at A$13.60, down 0.37 percent.

In fiscal 2026, net profit climbed 59 percent to A$1.475 billion from last year's A$926 million. Earnings per share of 72.77 cents improved 57 percent from 46.41 cents a year ago.

Underlying net profit was A$1.563 billion, up 63 percent from A$958 million last year.

Underlying EBITDA of A$3.171 billion grew 44 percent from prior year's A$2.207 billion, and margin improved to 57 percent from 51 percent last year.

Revenues from contracts with customers climbed 28 percent to A$5.559 billion from last year's A$4.351 billion.

Gold production fell 5 percent from last year to 715 thousand ounces, and Copper production fell 14 percent to 66 kt.

However, achieved gold price climbed 40 percent to $6,023 per ounce, and achieved copper price grew 25 percent to $18,051 per tonne.

Further, the Board determined a fully franked final dividend of 21.0 cents per share, 62 percent higher than last year's 13 cents per share. The record date is September 10 and payment date is October 2.

Full year dividend would be 41.0 cents per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company expects its guidance to sustain high-margin, high-cash generation position.

The company projects gold production of 660,000oz to 730,000oz and copper production 63,000t to 70,000t.

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