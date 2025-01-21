Paris, January 21st, 2025, 8:30am

Evolution of governance at Eramet after the General Shareholders’ Meeting on 27 May 2025

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, has informed the Group's Board of Directors of her wish to continue her duties as Chairwoman but to step down from her executive functions at the end of her current term, during the Shareholder’s General Meeting on May 27, 2025.

The Board of Directors unanimously welcomed Christel Bories' intention to continue supporting the Group's strategic transformation as Chairwoman. It emphasized that since 2017, under her leadership, Eramet has undergone a profound transformation, strengthening its financial resilience, diversifying its activities in energy transition metals, and positioning itself as a recognized player in responsible mining. The Group is now in a better position to overcome economic downturns and seize strategic opportunities as they arise.

Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to proceed with a change in governance and organize the transfer of the Group's executive functions as follows:

At the end of Christel Bories' term, the roles of Chair and CEO will be separated.

It will be proposed at the General Meeting on May 27, 2025, to renew Christel Bories' mandate as Director.

Following this vote, the Board of Directors plans to renew Christel Bories' mandate as Chairwoman.

Meanwhile, the Board's Appointment Committee is actively engaged in the selection process of the future CEO, whose name is expected to be announced by the end of the first quarter.

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of the Group:

At 61 and after eight years at the head of Eramet, I believe that the time has come to hand over my executive functions and refocus on my duties as Chairwoman. Deeply committed to the Group, its teams, and our project to become a reference in the responsible transformation of Earth's mineral resources for the well-being together, I wish to continue supporting Eramet's strategic transformation, which has been successfully carried out since 2017.

Until May 27, together with my colleagues of the Executive Committee, I will remain fully focused on the operational management of the Group in order to hand over my duties as CEO in the best possible conditions.

The representatives of the key shareholders on the Board of Directors praised the profound transformation of Eramet achieved under the leadership of Christel Bories and thanked her for the work accomplished.

We welcome Christel Bories' intention to continue chairing Eramet's Board of Directors and are convinced that this evolution in the governance model will enable the Group to continue strengthening its position in metals essential for global economic development and to accelerate its growth in metals for the energy transition.

Calendar





19.02.2025: Publication of 2024 full-year results

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 first-quarter turnover

