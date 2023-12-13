|
13.12.2023
Evolution of Rexel’s Board of Directors
Marie-Christine Lombard has informed Rexel’s Board of Directors that due to time constraints linked to recent developments in her activities, she has resigned from her position as independent director, effective December 13, 2023.
The succession of Marie-Christine Lombard will be ensured through ongoing recruitment to complement the Board of Directors and bring in new skills.
The Board of Directors, chaired by Agnès Touraine, currently consists of 11 directors including 5 women.
ABOUT Rexel GROUP
Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 21 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €18.7 billion in 2022.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.
