20.04.2022 07:01:08
Evolva achieves important product-related milestones with global customer, triggering revenues of more than 20% of FY21 total revenues
Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Development of Sales
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, April 20, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today announced the achievement of important milestones with a global customer of its Flavors and Fragrances business. As a result, revenues of more than 20% of last year's total company revenues are triggered. These revenues are expected to accrue entirely in 2022. Additional orders of commercial product from the customer are expected in the future.
The milestones relate to the successful production of the first commercial batch according to the specifications of the customer. Prior to that, demo and engineering batches of the product were successfully completed.
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer, comments: 'Our team is proud to have fully met the expectations of our global customer. The achievement is a reflection of the ongoing refinement of our product as well as of our strengthened manufacturing capabilities. With our precision-fermentation platform we are able to overcome resource constraints of nature. This makes us an attractive partner for companies striving for more nature-based ingredients.'
Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
End of ad hoc announcement
