Evolva and Breko broaden partnership by signing agreement for the exclusive distribution of Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam
Evolva and Breko broaden partnership by signing agreement for the exclusive distribution of Veri-teTMResveratrol in Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam
Reinach, 14 November 2023 — Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, and Breko GmbH, Bremen, Germany (“Breko”), a leading supplier of products for the food and beverage industry as well as for food supplements, functional foods and cosmetic products, have signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Evolva’s Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in dietary supplements covering Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam. The partners have already been working together for more than five years, resulting in compound annual revenue growth of more than 50%. With this agreement on an exclusive basis, this very successful relationship is now being formalized.
The agreement underscores the potential of Veri-teTM Resveratrol as a powerful and sustainable high-quality ingredient for use in dietary supplements as well as for use in foods in select countries. The agreement broadens the already existing long-term partnership by granting exclusivity to Breko and covering additional markets. Breko was already instrumental in obtaining approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the Thai Food and Drug Administration earlier this year. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is the main pillar of Evolva’s Health Ingredients (HI) business and was a key driver for the 14% revenue growth in HI recorded in the first half of 2023.
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: ”We have already worked with Breko in Germany and Austria since 2017 and are now very excited to deepen the close relationship with Breko by granting exclusivity and expanding into the additional markets of Thailand and Vietnam where we see also great potential. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a responsible multi-functional ingredient with proven health benefits supported by a number of clinical studies. We expect our partner Breko to develop the business in these four countries considerably over the coming years.”
Wolfgang Loersch, Vice-President Ingredients at Breko: “We are thrilled to have been granted exclusivity for this high quality, researched and sustainable ingredient in our portfolio covering Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam. We look forward to broadening the already successful partnership with Evolva.”
