Evolva appoints Christian Wichert as new CEO to boost growth strategy and enter its next phase of development and commercialization

Reinach, February 8, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has transformed in recent years from an R&D stage company with services-based revenues to a commercial company with an innovative technology at its core and a product-based revenue model. Evolva now has a promising portfolio of nature-based ingredients produced by fermentation which it markets to the food, flavour and fragrances as well as health and wellness industries. Over the last 18 months, the manufacturing network has been significantly expanded and strengthened to lay the foundation for the promising growth prospects. To accelerate growth and lead Evolva in its next phase of development and commercialization, the Board of Directors has appointed Christian Wichert as new CEO.

Christian Wichert has a proven track record of transforming organizations and managing for performance. His broad international experience in Europe as well as North and South America spans across the Specialty Chemicals/Life Sciences, Water and Consumer Packaged Goods industries, among others. As a results-oriened leader he builds high performing teams focused on business delivery. Christian Wichert will take over responsibility of Chief Executive Officer as of today, February 8. He will present himself to the media and the investment community on occasion of the publication of Evolva's full-year 2021 results on March 10, 2022.

'I am delighted to join Evolva and collaborate with its well reputated team to deliver on product innovation and advance the organization through the commercial scale-up of sales and operations,' says Christian Wichert. 'Evolva masters the key technology of fermentation to support the transition to more natural, environmentally-friendly ingredients and has a promising product pipeline, supported by strong market trends. I look forward to working together with the team towards building and advancing on Evolva's growth strategy to enhance value for all stakeholders.'

Oliver Walker, who played a pivotal role in the company's strategic development and transformation over the last five years, will hand over responsibilities as of today, February 8, 2022. He will be available to support the company in an advisory role over the next 12 months.

Beat In-Albon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: 'Oliver Walker has been instrumental in transforming Evolva from an early-stage to a commercial company while securing the financing to advance innovation and product development. Evolva is now well positioned to enter into the next phase of development and growth. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Oliver Walker for his valuable contributions over the past five years. We are confident that Christian will manage the next phase of Evolva's exciting growth prospects on the basis of what Oliver has prepared and are happy to welcome Christian on board.'

'It has been an exciting journey to lead Evolva through the transformation, advance the innovation pipeline and expand the product portfolio with commercially attractive new products,' Oliver Walker said. 'I wish Christian Wichert all the best in his new position.'