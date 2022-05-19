Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evolva business update: On track to reach 2022 guidance



19-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad Hoc Announcement (PDF) PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Evolva is on track to reach its targeted revenue growth of 50% in 2022 and a positive, double-digit gross contribution margin

The two recently announced customer orders above the CHF 1 million threshold underline the positive market momentum

Several large projects of similar magnitude are currently being discussed with partners

Mid-term plan and targets will be presented with the half-year results 2022 Reinach, May 19, 2022 Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today provides a business update as the new CEO Christian Wichert has completed his first 100 days. After a slow start into the year, business momentum has picked up. The multiple initiatives which the new leadership team has initated are already showing first fruits. Consequently, the company is confident to reach its targeted sales growth of 50% in 2022 and a positive, double digit contribution margin. As communicated with the FY21 results on March 10, 2022, the immediate focus is on three levers: 1) Boost Commercial Performance: The recently announced distribution agreement with Tovani for Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Brazil as well as the significant revenues which Evolva has been able to secure for the F&F segment underline the positive momentum. Evolva is currently in discussions with different partners regarding several other large projects of similar magnitude. These projects would already have some impact in 2022, and particularly further support Evolvas growth ambitions for 2023 and beyond. The global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability clearly support Evolvas natural based ingredients. 2) Profitability improvement: The new leadership team is working together with Evolvas CMO partners as well as on the pricing side to increase profitability. In addition, all spendings are reviewed to ensure cost discipline. Resources are redirected to focus areas with substiantial performance impact, in particular commercial excellence, up-scaling and business development activities. 3) Culture: The new leadership team is fostering an entrepreneurial, agile and collaborative spirit. The Board of Directors and management are working closely together to ensure full alignment in order to jointly delivering on Evolvas promises to customers, partners, shareholders and employees. Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, comments: My first 100 days at Evolva have been intense and exciting. Im very optimistic about the positive momentum which we experience in the market, the spirit which we have been able to instill in the organization as well as the good discussions we have with our partners. We have identified clear value enhancement opportunities and are fully committed to realize them for all stakeholders by resolving supply chain and resource limitations of nature. Evolva will provide a detailed update on the companys strategy and mid-term targets on occasion of the half-year results on August 25, 2022. About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library . Important date(s)

August 25, 2022 Half-year 2022 Report Contact

Thomas Schneckenburger, PhD, CFA

Head of Investor and Corporate Relations

+41 61 485 2003

+41 79 407 9952

thomass@evolva.com Disclaimer

