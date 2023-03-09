Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

Evolva delivers accelerated revenue growth of 57% in 2022 and substantially improved profitability profile



Ad Hoc Announcement (PDF) PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Reinach, 9 March 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, delivered a strong performance during 2022, fully meeting its targets. Total revenue increased by 57% (prior year +40%) to CHF 15.5 million, while product-related revenues even grew by 62% to CHF 14.8 million. Gross contribution margin turned positive and reached 16% for the full year, well in the targeted double-digit range. After 10.9% in 1H 2022, gross contribution margin increased to 21.6% in 2H. As a result of the revenue growth and increased gross contribution margin, EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow also improved significantly. With the organizational transformation achieved in 2022, Evolva has laid out the foundation for continued revenue growth and further increased profitability. Business and corporate highlights Initial focus of the leadership team under new CEO Christian Wichert was on boosting the commercial performance in Flavor & Fragrances. Revenues more than tripled in 2022, giving a clear testimony of the success of these initiatives

Key driver was the successful upscaling of Vanilin and subsequent delivery of com­mercial batches

Nootkatone and Valencene also showed continuous profitable growth in 2022 and Evolva successfully introduced its new Natural Nootkatone with key European customers, further expanding the addressable market

Health Ingredients has been managed for profitability in 2022 to ensure a positive gross contribution margin

Focus now shifts to boosting the revenues of Resveratrol by targeting attractive new market segments incl. the prepared launch of Resveratrol for Personal Care

In Health Protection, NootkaSHIELDTM is yielding initial sales from test markets in South East Asia. In addition, Evolva has received prominent support from the US CDC (Centers of Disease Control) for the development of effective nature based products for the US market for tick bite repellency and prevention

Strategic partnership with Grace Breeding to enter the agricultural market for bio-fertilizers based on Evolvas existing precision-fermentation platform to offer nature-based alternatives with favorable ecological footprint (reduced water and soil contamination as well as air pollution)

Significantly strengthened CMO network and realized process technology improvments to create cost efficiencies

Strengthened commercial teams in the USA and Europe Financial highlights Total revenue increased from CHF 9.9 million to CHF 15.5 million (+57%) in 2022

Product-related revenue grew by 62% to CHF 14.8 million, marking an acceleration from the 46% CAGR reached from 2017 to 2021

Gross contribution margin turned positive, reaching 16% for the full year (10.9% in 1H with a sequential increase to 21.6% in 2H)

Flavors & Fragrances experienced buoyant growth of 265%, mainly driven by Vanillin, but also thanks to good sales with Valencene and Nootkatone. Well postioned to expand the addressable market with new product launch of Natural Nootkatone for the EU in 2023 and beyond

Health Ingredients efforts to focus on value and profitability resulted in lower sales

(-32% in 2022). Expected to turn to profitable growth in 2023, supported by new and attractive segments (e.g. personal care) In Health Protection, NootkaSHIELDTM received prominent support in the USA by a grant from the US CDC (Centers of Disease Control) of USD 540,000

Company remains positive on potential of EVERSWEETTM as sugar replacement although royalty revenues were below expectations in 2022

Reduction of operating expenses by CHF 2.5 million as a result of cost efficiency initiatives

Adjusted EBITDA improved by CHF 9.3 million to CHF -13.3 million (vs. CHF -22.6 million in 2021) driven by revenue growth and increased gross contribution margin

Extraordinary non-cash impairment charge of CHF 17 million booked with the half year numbers

Cash flow from operating activities improved by CHF 10.9 million to CHF -18.9 million

Cash position of CHF 5.1 million at year-end and CHF 16 million of open financing lines Outlook: Positive business momentum expected to continue

Targeting revenue of more than CHF 20 million in 2023 and a gross contribution margin of above 20% in 2023

Further improvement of EBITDA and Operating Cash in 2023

Mid-term targets confirmed (CHF 45-50 million revenues as well as EBITDA and cash-breakeven in 2025)

Commenting on the full year 2022, Evolva CEO Christian Wichert said: We demonstrated a strong performance during 2022 while at the same time transforming the organization for commercial success and laying the foundation for profitable growth. Our conservative mid-term plan is largely based on the existing product portfolio and aims at surpassing CHF 30 million in sales in 2024 and to reach a revenue level of between CHF 45-50 million as well as EBITDA and cash breakeven in 2025.

Christian Wichert further added: We aim to become an industrial biotech leader, providing solutions around natural ingredients addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability. Based on our proprietary precision-fermentation platform, we are uniquely positioned to resolve supply bottlenecks of nature. Thanks to our knowhow in process development and our ability of scaling up processes from the lab to industrial production, Evolva is set to benefit from global market trends and ensuing opportunities.

Financial key figures1) CHF million FY 2022 adjusted FY 2021 adjusted FY 2022 reported FY 2021 reported Revenue from contracts with customers 15.5 9.9 15.5 9.9 Product-related revenues 14.8 9.1 14.8 9.1 Direct production costs (12.5) (14.6) (12.5) (15.1) Gross contribution 2.4 (5.4) 2.4 (5.9) in % of product-related revenue 16.0% -59.5% 16.0% -64.7% Research & development revenue 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Cost of goods sold (excl. direct production costs) (4.6) (4.2) (9.1) (4.2) Gross profit (1.5) (8.9) (6.0) (9.3) Research & development expenses (9.4) (12.8) (23.6) (22.4) Commercial, general & administrative expenses (5.7) (9.5) (10.8) (10.2) Operating loss (EBIT) (21.4) (31.2) (40.4) (42.0) Depreciation and amortization (8.1) (8.7) (8.1) (8.7) Impairment of intangible assets 0.0 0.0 (17.0) (9.6) EBITDA (13.3) (22.6) (15.3) (23.6) Cash position (end of period) 5.1 11.0 5.1 11.0 Extraordinary items (19.0) (10.6) - impairment (17.0) (9.6) - inventory write-off (1.6) 0.0 - others (0.4) (1.0) 1) This table includes references to operational indicators and alternative performance measures (AMP) that are not defined or specified by IFRS. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and as substitutes to the Groups consolidated financial results based on IFRS. Documentation Results documentation will be available on the company website at 07.00 CET under this link: https://evolva.com/financial-data/full-year-results/

Webcast and Conference Call information: Evolva will host a conference call with media and the financial community today, 10 a.m. CET. Registration link for conference call: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/jq3C8QPMpqm7 Following registration, particpants will receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in information. Webcast link for conference call particpants https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evolva-2022-fy/no-audio Webcast link to the livestream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evolva-2022-fy To ask questions during the Q+A session you must dail in to the moderated telephone conference. A replay will be available after the call on the Evolva website. Important dates 18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting 24 August 2023 Half-year 2023 results Contact Doris Rudischhauser Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications +41 79 410 81 88 dorisr@evolva.com About Evolva Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library. Disclaimer

