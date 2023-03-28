Evolva goes Responsible Care at in-cosmetics 2023

Evolva is globally launching an exclusive line of nature-based high-purity ingredients and bio-functionals for the personal care industry, produced in a sustainable manner

New science backed up by proprietary research studies by Evolva unlock an innovative spectrum of cosmetic claims for topical skin and scalp applications

This enables customers to create differentiated consumer experiences with proven effects for skin and hair beautification in an environmentally responsible way

Reinach, 28 March 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, will launch its Responsible Care program for the personal care industry at the trade fair in-cosmetics in Barcelona, Spain, on 28-30 March 2023. As announced in connection with the companys mid-term plan, personal care represents a new industry segment which Evolva intends to address with proven molecules from its Health Ingredients product portfolio, Resveratrol and L-Arabinose. Designed and produced via its unique precision-fermentation platform, these active ingredients are available at scale at the highest quality and purity levels and without drawing from the planets natural resources.

Research backed-evidence

Recent extensive research by Evolva unlocked an innovative spectrum of science-backed claims. Accessing the formulator for cosmetic consumer products to new levels of customization for skin and hair beautification is supported by Evolvas proprietary scientific studies. Specifically, Evolva at in-cosmetics will be featuring an exclusive line of two responsible ingredients and their powerful science: JUNEO and LARALLY.

JUNEO - The Beauty Powerhouse is the nature-based responsible Resveratrol of highest purity with many multi-funtional benefits also on skin and hair as evidenced by new scientific studies. With proven benefits such as detoxifying, protecting, rejuvenating and repairing damaged cells, new application fields in the areas of oxidative stress, skin aging and hair protection are being addressed in an environmentally responsible way.

LARALLY The Skin Microbiome Influencer is a high-purity natural responsible bioactive

L-Arabinose. It can play a key role in influencing and safeguarding the balance of the skins microbiota. Recent extensive research by Evolva confirms topical LARALLY works for the very first time as a bioactive for the microbiome ecosystem on the human skin, qualifying Larally as powerful skin microbiome influencer (patent pending).

Both products enable personal care manufacturers looking for novel and sustainable solutions to design innovative consumer products delivering benefits perfectly in line with todays mindful consumer expectations: Modern, nature-based solutions combining responsible ingredients, with proven benefits and claims backed by science.

At the Evolva stand (AH94), customers can get in touch with the Evolva experts to learn about the exclusive line of responsible ingredients and their powerful science enabling to unlock customagic consumer experiences. Evolva has created a number of responsible product concepts for the event and will promote them under the headline: Think customagic!

Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: We are very excited about the launch of our line of responsible active ingredients for the personal care industry. JUNEO as Evolvas responsible Resveratrol and LARALLY as Evolvas responsible L-Arabinose are perfectly in line with todays mindful consumers expectations for nature-based and sustainable ingredients with proven benefits and claims, enabling our customers to unlock desired consumer experiences.

Alessandra Batelli, Senior Director Business Development, adds: We are very much looking forward to sharing the news about our responsible ingredients at the in-cosmetics with the industrys key players. With a new spectrum of innovative personal care claims, we enable our customers to realize great consumer concepts: Think customagic.

Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, adds: The entire team is excited about introducing Evolvas Responsible Care concept to the personal care industry, thereby addressing a new and interesting market segment for us. Starting with in-cosmetics 2023 we are building momentum to successfully introduce our exclusive line of ingredients backed by science to our customers. We are fully focused on capturing these attractive market opportunities and on bringing Evolva to the next level.

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

