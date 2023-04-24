|
24.04.2023 07:00:40
Evolva publishes timeline of the Reverse Stock Split
|
Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Reinach, 24 April 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today communicates on the timeline of the reverse stock split of 250:1 which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023 by a large majority:
The reverse split of shares may result in fractions of new registered shares for the individual shareholder. This is the case if shareholders hold an amount of Evolva shares that is not divisible by 250 or a multiple thereof after the 25 April 2023. Fractions in new shares are rounded down to the next whole number and shareholders will receive an equivalent cash compensation for their fractions.
Further information regarding the reverse split can be found in the Q&A on Evolva's website (Link).
Important dates
24 August 2023 Half-year 2023 results
Contact
Doris Rudischhauser
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+41 79 410 81 88
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to wellness, health and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
