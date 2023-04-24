24.04.2023 07:00:40

Evolva publishes timeline of the Reverse Stock Split

Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Reinach, 24 April 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today communicates on the timeline of the reverse stock split of 250:1 which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023 by a large majority:

  • 25 April 2023: Last trading day of old shares on SIX Swiss Exchange
  • 26 April 2023: First trading day of new shares on SIX Swiss Exchange (ex-date)

The reverse split of shares may result in fractions of new registered shares for the individual shareholder. This is the case if shareholders hold an amount of Evolva shares that is not divisible by 250 or a multiple thereof after the 25 April 2023. Fractions in new shares are rounded down to the next whole number and shareholders will receive an equivalent cash compensation for their fractions.

Further information regarding the reverse split can be found in the Q&A on Evolva's website (Link).

 

Important dates

24 August 2023 Half-year 2023 results 

 

 

Contact

Doris Rudischhauser

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

dorisr@evolva.com

 

 

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to wellness, health and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

 

 

Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.             
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
