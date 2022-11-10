10.11.2022 07:01:01

Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol for animal health in Brazil

Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol for animal health in Brazil

10.11.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Reinach, 10 November 2022 Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-teTM  Resveratrol from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply for animal nutrition and health, covering all animal species and all applications, including veterinary supplements.

The approval is an important milestone as it opens up exciting opportunities in the Brazilian market where Evolva already has regulatory approval for use of its Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in dietary supplements for humans. Under the branding of Veri-teTM PETS, the formulations will be marketed by Evolvas existing Brazilian distribution partner, Tovani Benzaquen Ingredients (Tovani).

Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: Following initial sales with our Veri-teTM Resveratrol product offering for use in dietary supplements for humans, the approval and registration for use in dietary supplements and feed for all animal species significantly expands the addressable market for us in Brazil. Veri-teTM Resveratrol today is the main pillar of Evolvas Health Ingredients business and a key contributor to our ambition to significantly boost growth. We will work with our trusted partner Tovani to jointly address this additional market potential.

 

 

Important dates

09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results

18 April 2023  Annual General Meeting

 

 

Contact

Doris Rudischhauser

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

dorisr@evolva.com

 

About Veri-teTM Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolvas Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via fermentation, which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. The ingredient is offered in different formats such as a cold-water dispersible or an oil and water-soluble resveratrol and is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets.

 

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

 

Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.             
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1483821

 
End of News EQS News Service

1483821  10.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Evolva AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Evolva AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Evolva AG 0,17 0,00% Evolva AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen