|
10.11.2022 07:01:01
Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol for animal health in Brazil
|
Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Reinach, 10 November 2022 Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply for animal nutrition and health, covering all animal species and all applications, including veterinary supplements.
The approval is an important milestone as it opens up exciting opportunities in the Brazilian market where Evolva already has regulatory approval for use of its Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in dietary supplements for humans. Under the branding of Veri-teTM PETS, the formulations will be marketed by Evolvas existing Brazilian distribution partner, Tovani Benzaquen Ingredients (Tovani).
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: Following initial sales with our Veri-teTM Resveratrol product offering for use in dietary supplements for humans, the approval and registration for use in dietary supplements and feed for all animal species significantly expands the addressable market for us in Brazil. Veri-teTM Resveratrol today is the main pillar of Evolvas Health Ingredients business and a key contributor to our ambition to significantly boost growth. We will work with our trusted partner Tovani to jointly address this additional market potential.
Important dates
09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results
18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
Contact
Doris Rudischhauser
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+41 79 410 81 88
About Veri-teTM Resveratrol
Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolvas Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via fermentation, which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. The ingredient is offered in different formats such as a cold-water dispersible or an oil and water-soluble resveratrol and is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets.
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1483821
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1483821 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evolva AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol for animal health in Brazil (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|Evolva receives grant from US CDC in the amount of USD 540,000 (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|Evolvas NootkaSHIELDTM insect repellent approved in Hong Kong (EQS Group)
|
06.10.22
|Evolva business update: Continued good business momentum (EQS Group)
|
25.08.22
|Evolva with record half-yearly sales and new mid-term plan (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Evolva statement to SER communication (EQS Group)
|
26.07.22
|Evolva with strong business momentum in 1H 2022, announcing targets of mid-term plan (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Evolva successfully placed shares from authorized capital, raising CHF 6.3 million (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Evolva AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evolva AG
|0,17
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.