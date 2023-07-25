|
25.07.2023 07:00:17
Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Taiwan
Evolva Holding SA
Reinach, 25 July 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the Taiwanese Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for use as an ingredient in foods and dietary supplements.
The approval is an important milestone as it opens up Taiwan as a further South-East Asian market after the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam where Veri-teTM Resveratrol is already available for use in foods and dietary supplements. The approval was obtained in close partnership with Champion Co. Ltd., Evolvas Taiwanese distribution partner, who supported Evolva throughout the registration process. Champion Co. Ltd. will also accompany market introduction. The launch is scheduled for 28th of July in the format of a technical seminar during Bio Asia Taiwan in Taipei, a key tradeshow in the region.
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: Our Veri-teTM Resveratrol, is a multi-functional ingredient with proven health benefits. We are excited to now also be able to offer this product for use in foods and dietary supplements in Taiwan. We will work closely with our trusted partner Champion Co. Ltd., to develop market entry and address the exciting potential the Taiwanese market offers. Over a 3-5 year time horizon, we estimate the sales potential in this market to be in the mid single-digit USD million range. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a main pillar of Evolvas Health Ingredients business and a key focus area to boost our commercial performance.
About Veri-teTM Resveratrol
