Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Thailand
Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Thailand
Reinach, 06 September 2023 Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the THAI Food and Drug Administration for use as an ingredient in dietary supplements.
This approval is further testimony to Evolvas market expansion activities. Thailand will be the fifth country in South-East Asia after the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan where Veri-teTM Resveratrol is available for use in foods and dietary supplements.
The approval was obtained with support of Breko and Brenntag Ingredients (Thailand) Public Company Limited. Our long-term partner Breko is a leading supplier of products for the food and beverage industry as well as for food supplements, functional food and cosmetic products. Breko and Brenntag Ingredients (Thailand) Public Company Limited have been working together in Thailand for many years, bringing innovative ingredients from Europe to the region.
The launch, in the format of a technical seminar, is scheduled at Vitafoods ASIA which will take place from 20 22 September 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. This is an important tradeshow for the nutraceutical and food and beverage industry in the region.
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: Our Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a responsible multi-functional ingredient with proven health benefits supported by a number of clinical studies. We are determined to bring this product into foods and dietary supplements across South-East Asia where health consciousness already plays an important role. We will work closely with our trusted partner Breko to develop market entry and address the exciting market potential of Thailand, a country with 72 million inhabitants. Over a 3-5 year time horizon, we estimate the sales potential in this market to be in the mid single-digit USD million range. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is the main pillar of Evolvas Health Ingredients (HI) business and was a key driver for the 14% revenue growth in HI recorded in the first half of 2023.
