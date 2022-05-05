|
05.05.2022 18:05:44
Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2022
|
Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Reinach, May 05, 2022 Shareholders of Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Evolva's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 by large majority.
Beat In-Albon, Chairman of Evolva, comments on the successful conclusion of the AGM: We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and for the approval of all suggested agenda items. Together with my colleagues on the Board and in close collaboration with our CEO Christian Wichert and his team, we strive to improve and accelerate the momentum of our company in the markets. The recent achievement of an important product-related milestone with a global customer, worth revenues of more than 20% of last years total revenues alone, is a first fruit of our multiple initiatives to boost Evolvas growth.
Elections
Increase of conditional and authorized capital
Strengthening of shareholder rights
Other aganda items and proposals
Documentation and logistics
In accordance with the Swiss COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the 2022 AGM was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders casted their votes by written or electronic power of attorney to the independent proxy. Given the recent easing of the pandemic situation, the company aims to hold the AGM 2023 again with physical presence of the shareholders.
Important date(s)
About Evolva
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
Contact
Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345313
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1345313 05.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evolva AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Evolva AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evolva AG
|0,17
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.