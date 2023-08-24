Evolva shareholders approve increase of the conditional capital and upper limit of capital band at extraordinary general meeting of 24 August 2023

Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Reinach, 24 August 2023 The shareholders of Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, approved the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at todays Extraordinary General Meeting.

At todays Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Evolva Holding SA in Basel, the shareholders expressed their trust in the Board of Directors (Board) by approving, with large majorities (see details below), both proposals put forward by the Board: the increase of the conditional capital as well as the increase of the upper limit of the capital band. This enables Evolva to avail itself of the CHF 5.25 million under the new financing agreement with Nice & Green (subject to certain restrictions) and gives the company sufficient flexibility to find an alternative financing solution as part of the comprehensive strategic review (which includes the sale of the company) commenced in June this year.

Stephan Schindler, Chairman of Evolva, commented on the successful conclusion of the EGM: We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing trust and support in these challenging times. We now have the necessary time to find the best possible strategic options for the future of Evolva and to continue to build on the strong momentum of our operating business. While discussions are ongoing with multiple interested parties to find a solution ensuring the going concern of the company beyond January 2024, no successful outcome of the strategic review can be guaranteed.

The convocation of an EGM become necessary after signing a new financing agreement with Nice & Green under which Evolva is required to ensure that there is sufficient conditional capital to meet Nice & Greens request to convert notes into shares.

The shareholders approved the two proposals with the following majorities:

Increase of the conditional capital (Article 3a Articles of Association) to CHF 2'486'730.00 for the purpose of financing and strategic cooperation and respective amendment of Articles of Association: with 93.01% of the votes represented (votes represented: 2,002,673 votes of the total outstanding shares/votes of 5,224,514).

Increase of the upper limit of the capital band (Article 3b Articles of Association) to CHF 7836771.00 and respective amendment of Articles of Association: with 90.60% of the votes represented (votes represented: 2,002,673 of the total outstanding shares/votes of 5,224,514).

