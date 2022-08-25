|
25.08.2022 07:01:13
Evolva with record half-yearly sales and new mid-term plan
|
Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Reinach, 25 August 2022 Evolva (SIX:EVE) achieved record half-yearly sales in 2022 with total revenues of CHF 8.1 million. Product-related sales grew 30% to CHF 7.8 million against a high basis from the prior year period, especially driven by Vanillin. Evolva is well on track to reach its sales guidance of CHF 15 million for the full year. The gross contribution margin of product-related sales was 10.9% in the first half and hence already in line with the targeted double digit margin for the full year. The new mid-term plan foresees annual revenue growth of 40-60% with the target to reach a revenue level of CHF 45-50 million in 2025 with EBITDA and cashflow break-even in 2025.
Targets of new mid-term plan:
Financial highlights:
Outlook:
Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, commented: We at Evolva are on a mission to take the company from a research & development focused boutique to the next level of development based on the strong momentum we achieved in the first half of 2022 and our attractive product portfolio. We have set ourselves clear priorities for 2022 and the mid-term.
Christian Wichert added on the targets of the mid-term plan: To be conservative, our mid-term plan is largely based on the existing product portfolio where we already have better visibility. We aim to become an industrial biotech leader, providing solutions around natural ingredients addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability. Based on our proprietary precision-fermentation platform, we are uniquely positioned to resolve supply bottlenecks of nature. Thanks to our knowhow in process development and our ability of scaling up processes from the lab to industrial production, Evolva is set to benefit from global market trends and ensuing opportunities.
Key figures1)
1) This table includes references to operational indicators and alternative performance measures (AMP) that are not defined or specified by IFRS. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and as substitutes to the Groups consolidated financial results based on IFRS.
Documentation
The Half-Year Report 2022 as well as the HY 2022 results presentation are available at
https://evolva.com/financial-data/hy-results/
Webcast and Conference Call
Evolva will hold a conference call with media and the financial community today, at 10.00 a.m. CET.
Dial-in details:
CH: +41 (0)44 580 7279
DE: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
UK: +44 (0)330 165 4012
US: +1 646-828-8073
Confirmation Code: 8538292
Webcast-Link for conference call participants:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evolva25082022/no-audio
Webcast-Link to the Livestream:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evolva25082022
To ask questions during the Q+A session you must dail in to the moderated telephone conference.
A replay will be available after the call on the Evolva website.
Important dates
21 September 2022: Investora Zurich
09 March 2023: Full-year 2022 results
18 April 2023: Annual General Meeting
Contact
Doris Rudischhauser
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+41 79 410 81 88
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolvas employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1427773
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1427773 25-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evolva AGmehr Nachrichten
|
25.08.22
|Evolva with record half-yearly sales and new mid-term plan (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Evolva statement to SER communication (EQS Group)
|
26.07.22
|Evolva with strong business momentum in 1H 2022, announcing targets of mid-term plan (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Evolva successfully placed shares from authorized capital, raising CHF 6.3 million (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Evolva business update: On track to reach 2022 guidance (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|Evolva signs distribution agreement for its Veri-teTM Resveratrol for dietary supplements in Brazil (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|Evolva achieves important product-related milestones with global customer, triggering revenues of more than 20% of FY21 total revenues (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Evolva AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evolva AG
|0,17
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.