07.04.2022 18:54:17

Evolva's AGM postponed to May 5, 2022 / agenda remains unchanged

Reinach, April 7, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) today announced that it has postponed its AGM 2022, which was originally scheduled for April 12, 2022 to May 5, 2022 due to technical reasons. The agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors remain unchanged.

The new invitation will be officially published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) on April 12, 2022 in the form available under https://evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/.

Information about the full year 2021 results including the Annual Report 2021 is available on the company website at https://evolva.com/financial-data/full-year-results/.

In line with the 'COVID-19 Ordinance 3', physical attendence by the shareholders at this year's AGM is not possible. Shareholders may cast their votes in writing or by electronic power of attorney to the independent proxy.
 

Important dates
May 5, 2022           Annual General Meeting
August 25, 2022       Half-year 2022 Report

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

Contact
Thomas Schneckenburger, PhD, CFA
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 407 9952
thomass@evolva.com

Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
