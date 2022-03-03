Evolve Academy Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program

CHICAGO, Mar. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Academy has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees in five U.S. regions (Charleston, SC, Des Moines, IA, Huntsville, AL, Milwaukee, WI, Montgomery, AL and Omaha, NE) with access to its live-online cybersecurity training.

Evolve Academy is thrilled to partner with Amazon as we continue to help people achieve career success in cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amazon as we share a common commitment to helping people achieve career success," said Leigh Staub, Senior Director of Evolve Academy. "Our training changes people's lives by preparing them for a stable career in an industry where talent is in extremely high demand."

Evolve Academy is recognized as the #1 ranked cybersecurity bootcamp in the world. With hands-on and immersive training, students learn skills that directly apply in a work setting. Through its training, Evolve Academy curriculum helps individual students and companies up-skill or re-skill.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

"We're looking forward to Evolve Academy coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere."

For more information on Amazon's Career Choice program, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

Evolve Security is a technical cybersecurity services firm dedicated to improving our customers' security posture. We offer individual and corporate cybersecurity training through Evolve Academy, powering careers and helping to close the cybersecurity talent gap. Evolve Academy, home to the #1 ranked cybersecurity bootcamp in the world, offers holistic and advanced training. Working in Evolve's proprietary CyberLAB™, students receive hands-on and immersive training through real world simulations and apprenticeships. Students learn the practical skills to excel in their current or future cybersecurity job. Visit evolvesecurity.com/academy

