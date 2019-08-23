|
23.08.2019 23:00:00
Evolve Announces August 2019 Distributions for Evolve ETFs
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain exchange traded funds (the "Evolve ETFs") for the period ending August 30, 2019, as indicated in the table below.
Unitholders of record on August 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on or about September 9, 2019.
Evolve ETF
Ticker
Distribution per Unit
Annualized Yield1
Frequency
Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF
BASE
BASE.B
$0.1000
$0.1000
6.365%
6.447%
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund
CALL
CALL.B
$0.1150
$0.1150
8.083%
7.462%
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund
CAPS
CAPS.B
CAPS.U
$0.0150
$0.0150
USD $0.0150
0.901%
0.826%
0.966%
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund
CARS
CARS.B
CARS.U
$0.0110
$0.0110
USD $0.011
0.693%
0.653%
0.759%
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund
CYBR
CYBR.B
CYBR.U
$0.0050
$0.0050
USD $0.0050
0.216%
0.195%
0.193%
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund
DIVS
$0.0700
5.485%
Monthly
Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund
EARN
$0.1249
2.923%
Monthly
Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index Fund
HERS
HERS.B
$0.0330
$0.0330
1.807%
1.667%
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund
LIFE
LIFE.B
$0.1150
$0.1150
7.025%
6.480%
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active Short Duration Bond Fund
TIME
TIME.B
$0.0700
$0.0700
4.366%
4.039%
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund
FIXD
$0.0550
3.325%
Monthly
1 Based on the applicable August 22, 2019 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.evolveetfs.com
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com
Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve
About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.
