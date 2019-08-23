23.08.2019 23:00:00

Evolve Announces August 2019 Distributions for Evolve ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain exchange traded funds (the "Evolve ETFs") for the period ending August 30, 2019, as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on August 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on or about September 9, 2019.

Evolve ETF

Ticker

Distribution per Unit

Annualized Yield1

Frequency

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

BASE.B

$0.1000

$0.1000

6.365%

6.447%

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

CALL.B

$0.1150

$0.1150

8.083%

7.462%

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund

CAPS

CAPS.B

CAPS.U

$0.0150

$0.0150

USD $0.0150

0.901%

0.826%

0.966%

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

CARS.B

CARS.U

$0.0110

$0.0110

USD $0.011

0.693%

0.653%

0.759%

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

CYBR.B

CYBR.U

$0.0050

$0.0050

USD $0.0050

0.216%

0.195%

0.193%

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

$0.0700

5.485%

Monthly

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

$0.1249

2.923%

Monthly

Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index Fund

HERS

HERS.B

$0.0330

$0.0330

1.807%

1.667%

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

LIFE.B

$0.1150

$0.1150

7.025%

6.480%

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Short Duration Bond Fund

TIME

TIME.B

$0.0700

$0.0700

4.366%

4.039%

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

$0.0550

3.325%

Monthly

1 Based on the applicable August 22, 2019 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.evolveetfs.com 

 

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017.  Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors.  Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.  Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. 

