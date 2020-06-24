+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
24.06.2020 00:02:00

Evolve Announces June 2020 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), as indicated in the tables below.

Unitholders of record on June 30, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on or about July 8, 2020.

Evolve Funds

Ticker

Distribution per Unit

Frequency

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

BASE.B

$0.1000

$0.1000

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

CALL.B

CALL.U

$0.1150

$0.1150

USD $0.1150

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

CARS.B

CARS.U

$0.0110

$0.0110

USD $0.0110

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

CYBR.B

CYBR.U

$0.0050

$0.0050

USD $0.0050

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

$0.0700

Monthly

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

$0.1250

Monthly

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

$0.0550

Monthly

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

LIFE.B

LIFE.U

$0.1250

$0.1250

USD $0.1250

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF

PREF

$0.0950

Monthly

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE

$0.0050

Quarterly

Gold Miners Split Corp

GLC.PR.A

$0.1500

Quarterly

Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF

HERO

$0.0150

Quarterly

Unitholders of record on June 29, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on or about July 7, 2020.

Evolve Funds

Ticker

Ex-Date

Distribution per Unit

Frequency

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

June 29, 2020

$0.02537

Monthly

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period.  For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (funds). ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017.  Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors.  Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.  Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. 

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Teilweise neue Rekordmarken an der Wall Street -- Grüne Börsenampel: ATX schließt stark -- DAX endet ebenfalls deutlich im Plus -- Grüne Vorzeichen letztlich an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte den Dienstagshandel mit Aufschlägen beenden. An den deutschen Börsen ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Anleger an den US-Aktienmärkten waren am Dienstag in Feierlaune. Auch in Fernost ging es auf grünes Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB