Evolve Announces Update to Final 2020 Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces an update to the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain ETFs (the "Evolve ETFs") for the 2020 tax year.

These distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Evolve ETFs at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2020 annual distributions is December 30, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2021.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Evolve ETFs

Ticker

Final

 Reinvested Income Distribution

Per Unit

Final

Reinvested

Capital Gains Distribution

Per Unit

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

 

BASE

BASE.B

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.715864000

0.427321826

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

CALL.B

CALL.U

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

 

CARS

CARS.B

CARS.U

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

3.494236566

0.000000000

5.375916400

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

CYBR.B

CYBR.U

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

1.692020167

1.579848863

3.154107067

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

0.000000000

0.000000000

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

0.000000000

0.000000000

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE

0.005752773

1.945333473

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

0.000000000

0.597184529

Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF

HERO

0.000000000

0.397248326

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

0.000000000

0.000000000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

LEAD.B

LEAD.U

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

LIFE.B

LIFE.U

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

0.000000000

Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF

PREF

0.000000000

0.000000000

Distributions for the Evolve ETFs will vary from period to period.  For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $1.4 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. 

