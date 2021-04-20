Evolve Announces World's First Ether ETF Begins Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of the world's first Ether ETF ("ETHR"). ETHR has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbols: ETHR and ETHR.U. As an immediate value opportunity for investors, Evolve is waiving the full 0.75% management fee on ETHR until May 31, 2021.

Ticker Effective Management Fee* (after waiver) ETHR (Unhedged) 0% ETHR.U (USD Unhedged) 0%

* Following May 31, 2021, the effective management fee of the Ether ETF will revert back to 0.75% of net asset value, plus applicable sales taxes.

"The launch of the world's first Ether ETF provides investors with simple and efficient access to the second largest cryptocurrency," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "While Bitcoin is often considered a store of value, Ether via the Ethereum blockchain provides a highly efficient and flexible platform to many different types of smart contracts and decentralized finance. We are very pleased to be working with CF Benchmarks and Gemini in bringing another cryptocurrency investment product to market. The Ether ETF helps round out Evolve' suite of crypto offerings and gives investors another option in the rapidly growing digital finance marketplace."

ETHR provides investors with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ether by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure. The daily NAV will be calculated based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate ("ETHUSD_RR"), a once-a-day benchmark index price for Ether denominated in U.S. dollars and administered by benchmark administrator, CF Benchmarks Ltd.

Gemini will act as the Sub-Custodian in respect of ETHR's holdings. ETHR will directly own Ether on the Ethereum blockchain, held in Gemini's offline, "cold", storage system and protected in accordance with industry-leading protocols.

"We are excited to partner with Evolve to help bring their Ether ETF to market. Gemini Fund Solutions is proud to support one of the world's first Ether ETFs by providing world-class clearing, trade execution, and custody services," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini. "The approval of the Ether ETF gives investors in Canada efficient and secure access to Ethereum, one of the world's top cryptocurrencies on one of the most innovative blockchains in the industry."

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

