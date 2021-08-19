Evolve IP Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service for the Fifth Time

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it has been named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). This recognition marks Evolve IP's fifth consecutive recognition in the Magic Quadrant, which evaluates leading CCaaS technology providers and their ability to deliver on end-user needs.



Evolve IP's unified omnichannel contact center solution delivers all of the award-winning features that businesses need to improve agent productivity, support remote working, and enhance customer experience. It offers higher value than comparable solutions and also has one of the highest user ratings, 4.8 out of 5 stars, and a 92% client recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights.



"We are thrilled to be included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service for the fifth consecutive time. We have a distinct market differentiation compared to pure-play contact center providers. Not only are we priced lower than comparable solutions but are one of the only technology providers that provides integrations with Cisco UCaaS, Microsoft Teams and Managed DaaS offering," said Evolve IP's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Scott Kinka.



"The pandemic forced contact centers to spin up patchwork, work-from-home solutions, or dramatically alter their physical contact center footprint. Now, with businesses evaluating a long-term strategic change towards remote and hybrid working, IT and contact center leaders are looking at better ways to connect agents to the contact center solution and critical applications they need to do their jobs. No one besides us puts all of this in a single solution, allowing employees to work anywhere, productively and securely," said Evolve IP's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Scott Kinka.



Evolve IP's contact center solution enables businesses to connect their contact center with the rest of the organization and create a world-class customer experience, including:

Omnichannel with voice, chat, text, email, callback, and more

Full integration with enterprise-class unified communications or, it can be deployed with customer's existing PBX or as a standalone

Flexible work-from-home deployment options with integrations for Microsoft Teams and Digital Workspaces

Flexible pricing structure and best market value

AI-driven speech analytics and call recording

Workforce management

Business intelligence and reporting

Robust IVR and callback capabilities

Out of the box integrations for commercial business applications and CRMs like Salesforce.com

3rd party audited for regulatory compliance

Ability to work and hire anywhere

Click here to learn more about Evolve IP's CCaaS solution.



Disclaimer:* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, Steve Blood, 9 August 2021



The Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service was named as Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America till 2019



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved



