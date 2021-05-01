Evolve Plans to Launch FANGMA Index ETF on May 6, 2021

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that it has filed the final prospectus in plans to launch the first of its kind Evolve FANGMA Index ETF ("TECH"). TECH is expected to begin trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), subject to TSX approval. TECH provides investors with exposure to the equity securities of six technology titans: Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Netflix Inc., and Microsoft Corp.

"These six companies have transformed our world and have been a big driver of growth and returns for our markets," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "In fact, last year they accounted for more than half of the performance in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. One of the numerous operational advantages of using this Fund is the fact that investors can get exposure to these six companies for a $10 starting share price. This compares with investing over $7,000 at current market prices to purchase one share of each of these companies."

TECH seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive FANGMA Equal Weight Index ("FANGMA Index"). The FANGMA Index is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly and published in US dollars. The FANGMA Index measures the performance of the following companies eligible for inclusion:

FANGMA Index Alphabet Inc. Amazon Inc. Apple Inc. Facebook Inc. Netflix Inc. Microsoft Corp.

The following chart sets out the TSX ticker symbols for the Evolve FANGMA Index ETF.

CAD Hedged Units CAD Unhedged Units USD Unhedged Units TECH TECH.B TECH.U

TECH is offering unhedged US dollar denominated units (USD Unhedged Units), unhedged Canadian dollar denominated units (CAD Unhedged Units) and hedged Canadian dollar denominated units (CAD Hedged Units).

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

