07.11.2022 13:00:00
EVOLVE REVEALS THE 12 BEST PLACES TO BUY A VACATION RENTAL IN 2023
DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve, the fastest-growing vacation rental hospitality company in North America with more than 25,000 properties in 750 markets, has unveiled its list of the 12 Best Places To Buy A Vacation Rental In 2023. From well-known vacation destinations in the Smoky Mountains to a Pacific Northwest up-and-comer, the list provides valuable insight into where owners can maximize profits in the upcoming year, even in the face of economic headwinds.
"Getting away on vacation to waterfront or mountain retreats overwhelmingly continues to be a priority for travelers, so naturally vacation rentals are still enjoying a significant uptick in demand compared to pre-pandemic levels," said Louis Olds, Director of Real Estate Services at Evolve. "Our list reflects these highly sought after vacation destinations which ultimately maximize the earning potential for investors."
Evolve's 12 Best Places To Buy A Vacation Rental In 2023 include:
In addition to the Best Places to Buy List, Evolve also released their 2023 Best Places to Buy lists for Lake Houses, Beach Houses and Cabin Vacation Rentals.
Evolve selected these 12 destinations based on a combination of proprietary and public data. The three main metrics taken into account were:
- Vacation rental performance metrics across the U.S. to learn where bookings lead to higher median revenue
- Zillow's 2022 median home value to identify listing price
- Estimated yearly expenses to run a vacation rental (approximately 30% of total revenue) to help calculate cap rate
For a more detailed breakdown of Evolve's methodology, visit evolve.com/blog/homeowner-tips/best-places-to-buy-an-investment-property.
Always keeping an eye on future developments, Evolve's 12 Best Places To Buy A Vacation Rental In 2023 report complements the company's recent deep dive into vacation rental industry trends, which provides useful tips for short-term rental owners looking to maximize their home's performance.About Evolve
Evolve is reimagining the vacation rental experience with our modern approach to hospitality and property management. We help guests rest easy with vetted homes, bookings that give back, and all the support they need for a great stay. We also make vacation rental stress-free for owners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to our industry-low 10% management fee. Learn more at www.evolve.com.
