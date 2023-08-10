Evonik Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Down 19%

(RTTNews) - Evonik (EVK.DE) posted a net loss of 270 million euros in the second quarter, primarily a result of impairment charges totaling 390 million euros, mainly on production facilities of methionine worldwide, as well as for silica in Europe and North America. In the second quarter of prior year, net income was 297 million euros. Adjusted net income was 123 million euros compared to 351 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 38 percent to 450 million euros.

Second quarter sales declined 19 percent to 3.89 billion euros. Volumes were down 9 percent, while prices declined by 5 percent.

Christian Kullmann, Chairman of the Executive Board, said: "Unfortunately, the second quarter showed no meaningful turnaround for our business."

Evonik expects continued weak demand in 2023 without any recovery throughout the second half of the year.

On July 10, Evonik lowered the expectations for full-year adjusted EBITDA to between 1.6 billion euros and 1.8 billion euros. Previously, the range was 2.1 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros. Sales are now expected between 14 billion euros and 16 billion euros.

