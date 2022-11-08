Evonik Q3 Profit Falls, But Sales Rise; Ups Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, on Tuesday posted a decline in earnings for the third-quarter, amidst a fall in sales volumes sold. However, the company reported an increase in revenue backed by price rise.

In addition, for the full-year, the chemicals maker has confirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance, while raising sales outlook.

For the three-month period, the Essen-headquartered company posted a net income of 214 million euros, compared with 235 million euros, a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were at 253 million euros, versus 269 million euros of previous year quarter.

Post-tax income stood at 215 million euros as against 240 million euros, posted for the third-quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBIT moved down to 342 million euros from last year's 387 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA was at 615 million euros, compared with 645 million euros of last year quarter.

The company's sales rose to 4.878 billion euros from 3.871 billion euros, during the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Evonik has confirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook range of 2.5 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros.

The German firm now expects its full-year sales at 18.5 billion euros. Earlier, Evonik had projected its annual sales to be in the range of 17 billion euros - 18 billion euros.