Evonik Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In Q1, FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik (EVK.DE) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income climbed 45 percent to 106 million euros from last year's 73 million euros.

Adjusted net income was 224 million euros, compared to 114 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA grew 20 percent to 502 million euros from last year's 418 million euros.

Sales rose 27 percent to 4.09 billion euros from last year's 3.21 billion euros, on the back of continued strong demand in all the chemical divisions.

Further, at the annual shareholders' meeting on May 25, the executive and supervisory boards will be proposing to increase the annual dividend slightly to 1.17 per share. That corresponds to a dividend yield of about 4 percent.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to grow by at least 10 percent in the first quarter compared to the prior-year quarter.

Evonik said it is confident about 2022, expecting further growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase to between 2.5 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros, and sales are expected to increase to between 15.5 billion euros and 16.5 billion euros.