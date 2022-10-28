|
28.10.2022 00:00:00
Evotec, CDP Venture Capital and Angelini Ventures launch translational partnership “Extend” with leading Italian academic institutions
Evotec SE today announced the launch of “Extend”, a translational BRIDGE partnership in cooperation with CDP Venture Capital Sgr, a strategic pillar to Italy's economic growth and innovation, and Angelini Ventures, the Corporate Venture Capital arm of the multi-business industrial group Angelini Industries.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"
