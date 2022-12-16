|
16.12.2022 00:00:00
Evotec achieves further progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb
Evotec SE announced today that the Company has achieved further significant progress within its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. The collaboration expands the portfolio by two additional drug discovery projects and has designated a target-based programme for further development, triggering payments in total of US$ 26 m to Evotec.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"
