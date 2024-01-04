Evotec CEO Werner Lanthaler To Step Down, Confirms Annual View; Stock Down Over 10% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO), a German drug maker, said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer, Werner Lanthaler resigned and will not serve his term until March 2026, for personal reasons.

The company said it is on the look out for a permanent CEO.

In the meantime, Mario Polywka, currently Supervisory Board member and former COO of Evotec, has agreed to serve as interim CEO.

In addition, Evotec has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

For the full year, revenue is still expected to be in a range of 750 million euros to 790 million euros or 765 million euros to 805 million euros at constant exchange rates.

Excluding items, the drug maker continues to project EBITDA of 60 million euros to 80 million euros, translating into 70 million euros to 90 million euros at constant exchange rates.

For the full-year 2022, the company had registered revenue of 751 million euros, with adjusted EBITDA of 102 million euros.

EVO was trading down by 10.97 percent at $9.41 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.