05.07.2022 00:00:00

Evotec completes acquisition of Rigenerand

Evotec SE today announced that the strategic transaction to acquire Rigenerand Srl, signed in May 2022, has been completed. Based out of Medolla, Italy, the cell technology company with leading edge in the field of cGMP manufacturing of cell therapies will operate as Evotec (Modena) Srl going forward.
