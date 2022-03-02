Evotec Confirms Goals Of Action Plan 2025

(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said it presented strategic roadmap towards precision medicine and confirmed goals of Action Plan 2025 at its virtual Capital Markets Day.

Evotec is launching E.MPD, the Company's molecular patient database.

The company noted that E.MPD will serve as the backbone for data-driven partnerships that will lead to innovative new medicines. Through gathering and analysing patient-derived data in combination with AI/ML tools, Evotec is also able to better predict both safety and efficacy indicators in drug development.

Evotec said it is adding a new member to the Management Board. Starting as of 02 May 2022, Matthias Evers, will serve as Chief Business Officer. Currently, Evers is Senior Partner and global co-lead of R&D in Life Sciences at McKinsey & Company.