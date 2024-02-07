|
07.02.2024 08:22:08
Evotec Expands Deal With Advanced BioScience Laboratories To Fight Against HIV
(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVOTF.PK), a bio-pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that its Seattle unit Just - EvotecBiologics, Inc. has expanded its contract with Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. to design efficient manufacturing processes for broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV.
The financial details of the agreement were not yet disclosed.
Under the terms, Just - Evotec Biologics will develop a third bNAb and perform large-scale cGMP manufacturing campaigns for the current bNAb and a previously developed bNAb against HIV along with providing release and stability testing services.
According to WHO, 38 million individuals live with HIV globally.
Both the companies aim to supply clinical material to continue vital ongoing clinical trials worldwide through this program.
On Tuesday, Evotec shares closed at EUR 14.13, up 6.64% in Germany.
