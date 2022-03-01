|
01.03.2022 00:00:00
Evotec expands molecular patient database with unique nephrotic syndrome cohort from the university of Bristol
Evotec SE announced today that the Company has entered into a collaboration with the University of Bristol (“UoB”) to expand the Company’s molecular patient database in the field of kidney diseases with a focus on nephrotic syndrome. The nephrotic syndrome is a group of symptoms like proteinuria and oedema that indicate kidneys are not working properly. Diagnosis remains challenging and current treatment regimens are mostly symptomatic.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"
