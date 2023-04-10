10.04.2023 15:20:38

Evotec Issues Update On Cyber Attack

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) issued an update on the cyber attack that was detected on 6 April, 2023. The company noticed unusual activity in one of its IT systems and took steps to maintain IT security. As a preventive measure, all IT systems were taken offline. A forensic examination is being conducted together with external IT specialists and other experts to ascertain the extent and potential impact.

While systems are not connected to the network at this stage, Evotec SE confirmed that business continuity is upheld at all of its global sites.

