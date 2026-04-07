Evotec Aktie

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WKN DE: A0QZ3J / ISIN: US30050E1055

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07.04.2026 07:58:22

Evotec Nominates Dieter Weinand As Supervisory Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO, EVOTF), a German-based drug discovery and development company, on Tuesday announced that it has proposed the election of Dieter Weinand as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at its Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 11.

Dieter Weinand is set to take over Iris Löw-Friedrich, whose term as Chairwoman will conclude at the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting as part of a planned succession process.

Weinand brings more than 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Weinand previously served as a member of the Board of Management at Bayer AG (BAYRY, BAYN.DE) and held leadership roles including President, CEO and Chairman of Bayer Pharmaceuticals AG.

The nomination is aimed at strengthening the company's Supervisory Board leadership to support its transformation, with a focus on commercial execution, strategic partnerships and profitability.

Weinand currently serves on the boards of Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) and Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) and chairs several private biotech companies, and will reduce the board commitments to focus on the role at Evotec.

On Monday, Evotec closed trading, 1.16%, 0.0300 cents higher at $2.6200 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock further traded 1.91%, 0.0500 cents higher at $2.6700.

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