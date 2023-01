Evotec-partner Sernova provides update on development of iPSC-derived cell therapy for diabetes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, announced today that significant progress has been achieved in its collaboration with Evotec SE. This progress includes advancement of Evotec’s iPSC derived islet-like clusters in combination with Sernova’s implantable Cell Pouch™ device toward a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with T1D and severe hypoglycemia slated for regulatory filing in 2024.